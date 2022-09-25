COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Wisconsin starting tight end Clay Cundiff was carted off the field late in the second quarter of a 52-21 loss to Ohio State on Saturday and was taken to the locker room for an X-ray on his lower leg.

Details of the injury were not immediately available, as a Wisconsin spokesman was waiting for an official diagnosis. Cundiff appeared to mouth the words, "It's broken," as he winced in pain after the injury.

The Badgers said Cundiff was with his family in the locker room during the second half and would be able to fly home with the team.

It was an all too familiar scene for Cundiff, a junior from Wichita, Kansas, who was taken off the field by ambulance last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Iowa.

Cundiff entered the game as the Badgers' No. 3 pass-catcher, with eight receptions for 139 yards (46.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.