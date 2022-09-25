The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes made a bold fashion statement against the Wisconsin Badgers by wearing their all-black uniforms for the fourth time since 2015.
But sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. still decided to turn it up a notch.
Harrison Jr. is the namesake of former Indianapolis Colts star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. The younger Harrison added accessories to the Buckeyes' blackout gear: black-and-white Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch.
The occurrence is reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. who made a habit of wearing watches in games during his time with the Cleveland Browns. That even turned into a partnership with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington. Beckham Jr. also donned Louis Vuitton cleats in a separate instance.
Buckeyes legend Cris Carter weighed in on Harrison Jr.'s accessories and seemingly felt like he missed out on this era of Ohio State football.
"I was born [too] early, @OhioStateFB wearing watches , @LouisVuitton cleats and throwing the football," Carter wrote on Twitter.
Harrison Jr.'s flashy footwear also caught the attention of Ohio State supporter and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing with an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats 😯❄️ pic.twitter.com/gmQiU3gCpk— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022
MOOD 🤷🏾♂️! O-H...🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GoBuckeyes🌰 pic.twitter.com/qJwBrg0FY4— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 25, 2022