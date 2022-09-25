Ohio State mascot Brutus gets absolutely trucked by contestants playing a game in the end zone. (0:34)

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes made a bold fashion statement against the Wisconsin Badgers by wearing their all-black uniforms for the fourth time since 2015.

But sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. still decided to turn it up a notch.

Harrison Jr. is the namesake of former Indianapolis Colts star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. The younger Harrison added accessories to the Buckeyes' blackout gear: black-and-white Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch.

The occurrence is reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. who made a habit of wearing watches in games during his time with the Cleveland Browns. That even turned into a partnership with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington. Beckham Jr. also donned Louis Vuitton cleats in a separate instance.

Buckeyes legend Cris Carter weighed in on Harrison Jr.'s accessories and seemingly felt like he missed out on this era of Ohio State football.

"I was born [too] early, @OhioStateFB wearing watches , @LouisVuitton cleats and throwing the football," Carter wrote on Twitter.

Harrison Jr.'s flashy footwear also caught the attention of Ohio State supporter and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.