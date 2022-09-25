LSU cruised to a 38-0 win over New Mexico at home on Saturday, but it did so without one of its key defensive players, safety Major Burns, who was sidelined by a neck injury.

Tigers coach Brian Kelly told reporters after the game that Burns will miss the next 3-6 weeks recovering from the injury.

"I don't want to get into specifics when you're talking about a neck injury, but he's been cleared by all the doctors," Kelly said. "He needs some rest."

Burns entered the weekend second on the team with 17 tackles. His 2.5 tackles for loss were tied for the team lead.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari also did not play against New Mexico while he dealt with what Kelly called a "cranky" patella injury that should not impact his availability next weekend against Auburn.

Even without two starters, LSU's defense pitched a shutout against the Lobos, giving up only 88 yards of offense

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw for 279 yards, left the game in the third quarter with an injury for the Tigers (3-1).

Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back and could have returned to play, but the game was already in hand.