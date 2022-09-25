Stephen F. Austin throws for a combined eight touchdowns from four different quarterbacks in a 98-0 win over Warner. (1:29)

NACODOCHES, Texas -- Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night.

Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was forced to punt eight times.

Four quarterbacks were a combined 29-of-35 passing for 478 yards for Stephen F. Austin. Xavier Gipson caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. A dozen receivers caught at least one pass in the game.

The Lumberjacks' 98 points -- a record in the Western Athletic Conference, which was founded in 1962 -- were their third most in a game in school history.

The FCS record for points scored in a game is 105, by Portland State, against Delaware State (0) on Nov. 8, 1980. The FBS record is 103, set by Wyoming against Northern Colorado (0) on Nov. 5, 1949, also the largest win in FBS history.

The last FBS team to score 98+ points was when Houston beat Tulsa 100-6 on Nov. 23, 1968. That was the most points scored against a major college opponent in FBS history.

Stephen F. Austin became the second FCS team to score 80+ points this season, after Southern University beat Florida Memorial 86-0 earlier this month.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.