Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has a special meeting scheduled for Monday, where decisions could come on embattled coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

A team official confirmed the meeting to ESPN but did not provide any further details. A Georgia Tech source told ESPN that changes are expected within the program Monday.

Georgia Tech fell to 1-3 after Saturday's 27-10 loss to UCF. The team also lost 42-0 to Ole Miss and 41-10 to Clemson to open the season.

Collins is 10-28 as Georgia Tech coach after arriving from Temple. Stansbury has led Georgia Tech's athletic department since 2016. He hired Collins and brought him back after a disappointing 2021 season. If Georgia Tech fires Collins, industry sources do not expect Stansbury to hire his replacement.

Collins will make approximately $3.3 million this season and has three years left on his initial contract with Georgia Tech. The team will visit defending ACC champion Pitt on Saturday.