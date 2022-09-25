Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested by campus police and charged with multiple misdemeanors Sunday morning, including driving under the influence.

Bullard was charged with DUI under the age of 21 with a concentration of 0.2 grams; improper turning; failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21; failure to use headlights; failure to carry or produce a license; and holding a wireless device.

He was booked at 4:57 a.m. and released on bond at 8:30 a.m.

A sophomore, Bullard has started all four of Georgia's games this season. He has seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Georgia, which is ranked No. 1 and beat Kent State on Saturday to improve to 4-0, will play at Missouri next Saturday.