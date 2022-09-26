Georgia Tech has fired athletic director Todd Stansbury and head football coach Geoff Collins, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Collins was in his fourth season as Georgia Tech's coach. The Yellow Jackets have lost nine straight games to FBS opponents dating back to last season and are coming off a 27-10 loss to UCF.

Brent Key will be the interim coach for the Yellow Jackets, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The staff was expected to be informed of the changes at an all-department staff meeting for the athletic department at 11:30 a.m. ET. Representatives from the president's office were planning to update the staff on "recent changes in our department," sources told ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The buyout for Collins is expected to be $11.37 million, compared to $7.2 million it would have cost the school in January. (It would have been nearly $10.6 million at the end of the regular season). The buyout for Stansbury isn't considered prohibitive.

Collins was 10-28 as Georgia Tech's coach after arriving from Temple. Stansbury had been Georgia Tech's athletic director since 2006. Stansbury hired Collins and made the decision to bring him back last year after a 3-9 season.

Collins has three years left on his initial contract. He was making approximately $3.3 million this year.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.