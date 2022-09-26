Brock Bowers scores two touchdowns as Georgia goes on to defeat Kent State 39-22. (1:48)

No. 1 Georgia could welcome back a pair of receivers and see more of its star defensive lineman during Saturday's game against Missouri.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday that he's "hopeful" receivers AD Mitchell and Arian Smith will be available after missing last weekend's game against Kent State because of injuries.

Smart said Smith is "probably a little ahead" of Mitchell in terms of his recovery.

"But AD's got a shot to play this week, too," Smart said.

Mitchell was ranked third on the team in receptions last season with 29.

Smart also said he was hopeful that star defensive lineman Jalen Carter would play against the Tigers.

Carter, a possible top pick in next year's NFL draft, hasn't started the past two games against South Carolina and Kent State. Instead, he has come off the bench in a limited role as he deals with what Smart said is a "nagging" ankle injury.

Smart wouldn't say whether starting defensive back Javon Bullard would miss time after he was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.

Smart said he was "disappointed" in Bullard for making "poor decisions" -- but that discipline would be handled internally.