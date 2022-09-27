With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast, the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday in Gainesville.

The University of Florida announced the change Tuesday, saying it will continue to work with local and state officials to monitor the impact of the storm.

Florida (2-2) is coming off a loss to No. 11 Tennessee, while Eastern Washington (1-2) has lost two straight games.

The game, which will be held in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, will be a noon ET kickoff (ESPN+/SEC Network+).

The University of Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Friday.

Other games being impacted in Florida by the potential effects of Hurricane Ian: