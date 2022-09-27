With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast, the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday in Gainesville.
The University of Florida announced the change Tuesday, saying it will continue to work with local and state officials to monitor the impact of the storm.
Florida (2-2) is coming off a loss to No. 11 Tennessee, while Eastern Washington (1-2) has lost two straight games.
The game, which will be held in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, will be a noon ET kickoff (ESPN+/SEC Network+).
The University of Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Friday.
Other games being impacted in Florida by the potential effects of Hurricane Ian:
South Florida's football game with East Carolina has been moved from Tampa to Boca Raton and will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+). That game will be played at Florida Atlantic's stadium. It had originally been scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers were relocating their football operations to the Miami Dolphins' training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday in preparation for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed preseason games against Carolina on Wednesday and Nashville on Thursday. Those games had been scheduled to be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa.