Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier told ESPN that he has initiated the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal and expects to be listed there officially in the next day.

Bachmeier is a four-year starter at Boise State, and by leaving before playing in his fifth game this season, he will preserve two seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Bachmeier has started 29 games in his career for the Broncos, and his success combined with his experience should make him one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Bachmeier told ESPN that his main priority in choosing a school is finding the best situation to both win games and prepare himself for the NFL. He said that he's going to be deliberate in his process to find the best situation. Bachmeier has already graduated, which means he can enter the portal and will be eligible immediately wherever he goes.

"I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I've given everything that I had," Bachmeier said. "I'm super thankful."

He chose Boise State back in December of 2018 over a long offer sheet of Power 5 schools, which included Georgia, Minnesota and UCLA. He prioritized opportunity and fit at the time, and he expects to be doing the same in this recruitment.

Bachmeier has thrown for 6,605 yards in four seasons, including 41 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He won the job as a true freshman in 2019, leading Boise State to an upset at Florida State. Last year, he led the Broncos to wins at No. 10 BYU and at No. 25 Fresno State.

Boise State started 2-2 this season, with a blowout loss at UTEP on Friday, prompting coach Andy Avalos to fire offensive coordinator Tim Plough. He was replaced by former Boise State head coach and NFL coach Dirk Koetter.