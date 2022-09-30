        <
        >

          Week 5's top college football uniforms: Air Force Falcons honor U.S. Space Force

          Air Force Football/Twitter
          8:49 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Stylish uniforms abound in Week 5, as several teams across college football will sport eye-catching combinations.

          The Air Force Falcons will pay tribute to another branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with their ensemble Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins honor past teams with their gear, and several squads have exceptional helmet designs on deck.

          Here's a look at the best uniforms for Week 5 in college football:

          Air Power Legacy Series

          The Falcons will honor the U.S. Space Force with this year's edition of their "Air Power Legacy Series" uniforms.

          The lightning bolt on the helmet is a shared image between the Air and Space Forces, representing "dominance, quick strike and precision," per the school's website. The jersey nameplate on the back reads "Semper Supra," which means "always above."

          The jersey's left shoulder features unit patches from Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Space Base Delta 2 at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado. Additionally, Air Force combined its "AF" logo with the Polaris star and orbit for its decal on the jersey collar and pant leg. "USSF" will be down the side of the pants in gray.

          Throwback threads

          The Terrapins are bringing back their throwback uniforms this weekend with helmets featuring a script decal.

          Color Coordination

          The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will sport a vibrant green/green/yellow combination Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal.

          White/black/black is the color combination the Houston Cougars selected for their game against the Tulane Green Wave.

          The North Carolina Tar Heels will rock their white helmets with Carolina Blue jerseys and pants against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

          Yellow helmets, blue jerseys and blue pants are what the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers will wear against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

          The North Texas Mean Green's black helmets return this week, with the school logo inside the outline of Texas on the right and the player's number on the left. The team will wear green jerseys and black pants to complete the look.

          On Saturday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will don a black/yellow/yellow combination.

          Helmet heat

          Ole Miss will debut a new helmet design Saturday with the help of hunting and camouflage company Realtree. The company's founder and CEO, Bill Jordan, is a Rebels alum and played for the football team in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The headgear will feature Realtree's "WAV3" camouflage pattern in Ole Miss' school colors.

          The Boise State Broncos will don lids featuring their throwback decal this weekend against the San Diego State Aztecs.

          The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will honor past teams by rocking old-school script on their helmets.

          The UConn Huskies will have special helmet decals for their "Breast Cancer Awareness Game." Each player can select a ribbon color that represents the type of cancer that has impacted their life.

          On Thursday, the South Carolina Gamecocks wore helmets that featured the vintage "C" logo against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.