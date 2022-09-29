A pair of starters on Alabama's defense are considered day-to-day as they deal with injuries ahead of Saturday's game at No. 20 Arkansas.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told reporters that defensive end Byron Young and safety Jordan Battle were able to practice "some" earlier Wednesday.

"Hopefully, they'll both be ready for the game," Saban said.

But Saban cautioned that both players' injuries are difficult to gauge.

Young injured his ankle and Battle his leg during Saturday's win over Vanderbilt.

"It's always how they feel the next day," Saban said. "So we'll see how it goes tomorrow."

Alabama, which is unbeaten and ranked second in both polls, leads all SEC defenses in yards allowed (805) and points per game (7.25)

Battle has 14 total tackles this season. Young has 0.5 sacks, a quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss.

Led by quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders, Arkansas ranks second in the SEC with 243.8 rushing yards per game.