UCF's home game against SMU in Orlando, Florida, has changed dates for a second time because of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian this week. The Knights will now host the Mustangs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), the schools announced.

The game had originally been pushed back from Saturday to Sunday because of the threat of the impending storm, but the flooding and general havoc caused by the hurricane that swept across Florida on Wednesday led to the contest being moved again.

Both schools had a bye on the weekend of Oct. 8, allowing for their American Athletic Conference opener to be pushed back.

At least nine people have been confirmed dead in the United States as a result of the hurricane -- a number that is almost certain to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people. More than 2 million people in Florida have lost power this week.

UCF enters the game 3-1 after defeating Georgia Tech on Saturday. SMU comes in at 2-2 after back-to-back losses at Maryland and to TCU at home.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.