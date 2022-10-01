South Carolina hosts one of college football's biggest matchups in Week 5, as the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack will face the No. 5 Clemson Tigers (7:30 pm ET on ABC). It is the first time the schools will meet as AP top-10 teams.

NC State has momentum entering the interstate battle. They defeated the UConn Huskies in convincing fashion last week to climb up to No. 10 in the AP polls. It is the best ranking the Wolfpack have had since they were ranked 10th in 2002. That year was also the last time NC State defeated Clemson at Death Valley.

Clemson survived an upset bid from No. 22 Wake Forest last week because of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 's five-touchdown performance and timely defense in overtime. The Tigers have been stout at home, riding a 36-game home-winning streaking entering Saturday's matchup.

Saturday is the 87th matchup between the two schools. NC State won last year's contest, stunning a then-No. 9 Clemson in double overtime as an unranked team, 27-21.

College GameDay is live from Bowman Field at Clemson. Here are some of the best signs of the day:

A man with good taste ☕️ pic.twitter.com/7WIYuGyiLt — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

Still took you five tries though ... pic.twitter.com/4ZcYc9ph7R — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022