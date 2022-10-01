Boston College's offensive line, one of the most snakebit position groups in college football, is enduring another setback.

A source told ESPN that starting left guard Finn Dirstine will miss the game against Louisville Saturday with an upper body injury. That means that Boston College will be down three players who were expected starters on the offensive line this summer. A fourth starter, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, will be limited for a second-straight game.

This means that Boston College will start a pair of players at guard -- redshirt junior Jackson Ness at left guard and redshirt sophomore Dwayne Allick at defensive line -- who have spent time at defensive line in their BC careers.

Trapilo played 27 snaps at left tackle against Florida State last week, and a source indicated he's going to attempt to play more as he's battling a leg injury. Nick Thomas, a former preferred walk-on, will spell Trapilo at left tackle.

The Eagles offensive line suffered a huge blow heading into camp when All-ACC guard and top NFL draft prospect, Christian Mahogany, tore his ACL. Starting right tackle Kevin Cline tore his ACL in September.

That's left Boston College struggling to find any cohesion on the offensive line, as they rank No. 128 in rushing offense and No. 121 in total offense.

The Eagles are 1-3 and in search of their first ACC win against Louisville (noon, ACC Network) on Saturday.