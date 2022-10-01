Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, one of the top quarterbacks in college football, is expected to return to action against Minnesota on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

O'Connell, listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's game (noon ET, ESPN2) with an upper-body injury, is expected to start, sources told ESPN. He missed last week's game against Florida Atlantic and didn't practice until Wednesday.

Purdue's offense struggled at times in O'Connell's absence last week, as the Boilermakers gained 354 yards and went just 3-of-12 on third down against the Owls. Without O'Connell, Purdue only passed for 166 yards.

O'Connell threw for 1,000 yards in Purdue's first three games this season, which included a pair of heartbreaking losses to Syracuse and Penn State. He has eight touchdowns and one interception this season after throwing 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.

Minnesota has the nation's No. 2 scoring defense, as the Gophers have given up just 6.0 points per game on the way to a 4-0 start.