Kentucky's touchdown is called back because of an illegal shift, and the Wildcats fumble on the next play to seal the win for Ole Miss. (0:47)

Week 5 around college football saw lots of entertaining action and teams handing out barbs on social media.

The TCU Horned Frogs dominated the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners, and TCU's Twitter account didn't hold back with digs both during and after the game. Other squads like the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Air Force Falcons also heckled their oppositions with timely jokes.

Here's a look at Week 5's best social media trolls across college football:

Turnovers proved to be costly for the Wildcats, as two fourth-quarter fumbles in the red zone stalled momentum and allowed the Rebels to escape with the upset win. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins led the team on the ground with 106 yards and a touchdown. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

Kentucky is known as a basketball powerhouse, and Ole Miss used that to land the perfect joke.

Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez had himself a day, accounting for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He joins Daniel Thomas (2010) and Alex Barnes (2018) as the only KSU players with 125-plus rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in two straight games since at least 2004.

Kansas State's Twitter account celebrated the win with a clever jab at the Red Raiders' slogan.

TCU jumped on Oklahoma early, outscoring the Sooners 27-10 in the first quarter. The Horned Frogs didn't look back and put up 28 more points en route to an upset win. TCU's 55 points on Saturday are tied for its third most in a game against an AP-ranked opponent (also scored 55 in 2009 vs. No. 16 Utah).

The Horned Frogs played at the same time New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was attempting to break Roger Maris' American League home run record with his 62nd dinger. They used that to execute a perfect troll at the expense of the Sooners.

Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2025. The Horned Frogs gave the Sooners an early send-off after Saturday's dominant win.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising completed 19 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a convincing win over Oregon State. The Utes won the turnover battle, logging four takeaways against the Beavers.

Oregon State is known for its turnover chainsaw to celebrate takeaways, but Utah believes the Beavers' prop is deserving of a new owner after Saturday.

You guys wanna turnover that chainsaw to us now or... pic.twitter.com/6JG75A4Xoh — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 1, 2022

Maryland's offense performed well against Michigan State, accumulating 489 yards on the day. Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and one touchdown. Running back Antwain Littleton II ran for 120 yards and a score.

The Terps made a statement on the field and another one on Twitter with their postgame barb.

Air Force managed to overcome two fumbles to defeat Navy in a slugfest. The Falcons did most of their damage in the first quarter, scoring 10 of their 13 points in that frame. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels threw for 156 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver David Cormier was the recipient of Daniels' TD toss, finishing with three catches and 120 yards.

Air Force executed a perfect troll with one word.

Boston College entered the fourth quarter down by five, but the Eagles shut out the Cardinals in the final frame and quarterback Phil Jurkovec orchestrated an impressive late-game drive that led to a game-winning field goal. Jurkovec finished with 304 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Given how Boston College roasted Louisville's defense and the Cardinals are from Kentucky, the Eagles' postgame caption was very fitting.

After trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Tigers stepped it up, outscoring the Owls 24-0 in the second half. Memphis running back Brandon Thomas scored two touchdowns on the ground to carry his team to victory.

The Tigers used Temple's team name for a simple yet effective barb.

The Green Wave tied the game late in the fourth quarter thanks to third-string quarterback Kai Horton's 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James. After Houston kicked a field goal on its first overtime possession, Horton found Tyjae Spears in the end zone to give his team the victory. It was the Green Wave's first win at Houston since 2014.

In the postgame locker room, Tulane celebrated with head coach Willie Fritz crowd-surfing and suggested Houston fans take notes.