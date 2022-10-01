Bryce Young is taken down and later has to go to the medical tent for evaluation. (0:46)

Bryce Young slams helmet on way to medical tent (0:46)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, appeared to injure his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of the game Saturday at Arkansas.

Young threw his helmet down before entering the injury tent. He left for the locker room with seven minutes remaining in the first half. His parents left their seats in the stands to join him.

Young was sidelined having completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Alabama was leading 14-0.

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe came on during the next series and led Alabama to a touchdown.

Young entered the weekend with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Alabama will host Texas A&M on Saturday.