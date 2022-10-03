Kirby Smart details the hit that injured Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and how long he'll be out. (0:43)

Smart: Jalen Carter not looking good for game vs. Auburn (0:43)

No. 2 Georgia will be without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter for "a week or two" as he deals with a knee injury, coach Kirby Smart told reporters Monday.

A 6-foot-3, 310-pound junior, Carter is projected to be a top pick in next year's NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists him as the third-best prospect overall.

Smart said Carter injured an MCL last Saturday at Missouri. Georgia came back in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to win 26-22.

"We don't know how long it's going to be," Smart said of Carter's recovery, "but it's doesn't look good for this week."

Georgia hosts Auburn on Saturday and Vanderbilt the following week.

Then, after a bye week, Georgia plays rival Florida in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs, who are 5-0 this season, expect to welcome back starting defensive back Javon Bullard on Saturday, Smart said.

Bullard did not travel to Missouri as part of a one-game suspension he received following his arrest Sept. 25, when he was charged with several misdemeanors, including driving under the influence.

Bullard started all four games prior to his arrest. He has seven tackles and one pass breakup.