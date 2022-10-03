LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks, who was strapped to a stretcher and carted off the field Saturday during the win at Auburn, suffered a spinal cord bruise, coach Brian Kelly told reporters Monday.

"Nothing else," Kelly said. "No structural issues."

Kelly said it was a "scary situation" and thanked Auburn's medical staff for its support.

Banks, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, was injured during the opening kickoff of the game and quickly taken to a hospital.

Kelly said Banks would be out five to six weeks.

Kelly said the recovery timeline is similar to that of fellow defensive back Major Burns, who suffered a neck injury last month.

Burns will resume non-contact drills next week, Kelly said.

Kelly said starting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, who missed the Auburn game with a broken hand, will be back at practice this week.

Kelly also updated the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who got banged up against Auburn.

"He felt good yesterday," Kelly said. "The exam was clean. ... He's now in a pretty good position where he feels 100 percent."

LSU, which has won four straight games and cracked the Associated Press poll at No. 25 on Sunday, will host Tennessee on Saturday.