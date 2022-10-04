After a win vs. the No. 17 Aggies, Mike Leach credits the Bulldogs for being strong on both sides of the ball and gives his two cents on proper wedding arrangements. (2:27)

Mississippi State's Leach gives out wedding advice after big win (2:27)

Mike Leach gives wedding advice, North Dakota State runs it old-school and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"As soon as the season is over or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that, go elope. 'Cause basically every female in the family is going to terrorize you guys until it's over. Once it's over, I mean, they'll be upset for a few days, but it'll be over and then you'll cruise along and have a happy marriage, have a happy life."

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Mike Leach, after SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked him for advice on planning a wedding

"There's nothing easy about the SEC."

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, on his No. 1 squad eking out a come-from-behind win against unranked Missouri

"We were like, 'Ain't no way we just did this.'"

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath, after his team forced a game-winning fumble against the then-No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats

"We literally have 4 fullbacks in the game."

North Dakota State Bison football, on Twitter. They did indeed have four fullbacks in on a play -- and scored a touchdown

"People were saying all week that we're the worst 4-0 team out there and writing us off. I think my boys came here with a chip on their shoulder."

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, after his unranked team upset the then-No. 15 Washington Huskies