Ohio State RB Miyan Williams powers through defenders for his fifth touchdown of the day, tying the program record. (0:16)

Ohio State starting running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to return this week at Michigan State after missing last Saturday's win over Rutgers.

Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Henderson is on track to return, although the team's medical staff will make the final decision.

Day said a minor issue during warm-ups before the Rutgers game caused Ohio State to hold out the sophomore. After a Sept. 17 win over Toledo, Henderson was seen leaving Ohio Stadium with a walking boot on his foot. He returned the following week against Wisconsin and recorded season highs in both carries (21) and rushing yards (121) in a 52-21 victory.

Henderson, who last season rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, has 318 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games this year. He set an Ohio State freshman record with 19 touchdowns (15 rushing, four receiving) in 2021.

Backup running back Miyan Williams started against Rutgers and tied Ohio State's single-game record with five rushing touchdowns, to go along with 189 yards, in the 49-10 victory.

"Maybe he wasn't as highly recruited, we just felt like we saw something from the kid from Cincinnati that ran hard," Day said Tuesday of Williams, an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2020 class. "We always want to invest in Ohio guys."