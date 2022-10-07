Week 6 of the college football season features outstanding uniform combinations from several schools.

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers divert from their traditional orange-and-white look for something darker, and the Yale Bulldogs have some throwback threads ready for this weekend. But the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 16 BYU Cougars arguably have the best uniform matchup of the week for their Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at the gear that teams will wear during Week 6 of the college football season:

2022 Shamrock Series

After revealing the uniforms this summer, the Fighting Irish will finally don their 2022 Shamrock Series threads. The white jerseys feature Notre Dame's classic shamrock on the sleeves and the school name across the front. The Golden Dome, which is located atop the main building on the school's campus, and the glimmering lights of Las Vegas make up the shoulder stripe. In addition, the year of this game is featured on the back collar.

𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗔 𝗟𝗔𝗦 𝗩𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗦



The glimmering gold of Las Vegas meets the Golden Dome in @NDFootball's 2022 #ShamrockSeries uniform.@UnderArmour | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4M3SfWPTcK — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 27, 2022

With the help of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and NBC's "America's Got Talent" season 9 winner magician Mat Franco, BYU will contrast Notre Dame's white with a menacing black-and-blue set. The helmet features a blue-to-black gradient design that flows seamlessly into the rest of the ensemble.

Throwback threads

Yale will honor 150 years of football history with its threads this weekend. The jersey design is inspired by the Walter Camp era. According to the school's website, Camp, an 1880 Yale graduate, was a two-time team captain and the head coach from 1888 to '92. He is considered the father of American football because of his efforts in "reshaping the doctrines of English rugby into American football."

The jerseys are the same cream color as Yale's famous varsity sweaters and feature a faux stitching pattern down the middle. Looking closely, you can see excerpts from Camp's 1893 book "Book of College Sports" on the numbers. The pants and helmets are in the Bulldogs' traditional blue color.

The school's "Y" logo on the helmets has silhouettes of the Heisman trophy within the lettering, a nod to Larry Kelley and Clint Frank, Yale's two Heisman winners. In addition, the two stripes on the headgear list every football team captain since 1872.

Smokey Grey Series

No. 8 Tennessee will bring back its "Smokey Grey Series" uniforms against the No. 25 LSU Tigers. Saturday will be the first time the Vols have worn the ensemble since a 41-0 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2017. The helmet and jerseys feature shades of gray, and the pants have a stripe that changes into a checkerboard. According to the school's website, Tennessee is 3-1 when wearing this uniform.

Uniforms for a cause

The Boston College Eagles will wear their "Red Bandana" outfit against the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. These threads honor Eagles alum Welles Crowther, who died while rescuing people from the South Tower at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He was known as the "Man with the Red Bandana," as he used the cloth to help him breathe while saving as many as 18 lives that day, according to the school's website.

When it seems there is no way out...



Make the choice to lead. pic.twitter.com/mC4oCgCIAP — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 4, 2022

The UAB Blazers will wear lime green and gray for their Children's Harbor Homecoming game this weekend. According to the school's website, each player will have the name of a patient from the nonprofit organization on his jersey.

This week's uniform for Children's Harbor! 🔥🌈⭐️💚 pic.twitter.com/yGiI3cuH7z — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) October 6, 2022

Color coordination

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will bring back their "Eggshell" set paired with nightmare green helmets.

On Saturday, the Washington State Cougars will wear a red/white/black combo against the No. 6 USC Trojans.

The Tulane Green Wave will don a green/blue/green combination against the East Carolina Pirates.

The San Jose State Spartans will sport a vibrant white/yellow/yellow outfit against the UNLV Rebels.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will debut their alternate gray uniforms. The ensemble is inspired by Arizona's sunrises and desert landscapes.

Black threads

The New Mexico Lobos, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Nevada Wolf Pack and Texas State Bobcats will rock black sets this weekend.

The Dark Knights ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LHc4If4laR — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 5, 2022

Helmet heat

On Saturday, the Troy Trojans will honor their 1987 Division II national championship squad with special helmets.

For homecoming week, the Ohio Bobcats will brandish the Pawprint logo on their helmets.