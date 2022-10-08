Scott Van Pelt can't believe Stanford Steve turns his back on Kansas as he picks TCU to cover on the road in this week's winners. (5:20)

Rock. Chalk. GameDay.

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are undefeated -- and one of the positive surprises of the early 2022 season. The 5-0 Jayhawks have more wins than three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25. Kansas is also wildly overperforming compared to its recent history. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Jayhawks never won more than three games in a season from 2010-21 and went 15-115 against FBS opponents. That's the worst record of any team during that time.

The Jayhawks host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. It's Kansas' first ranked matchup since 2009. The bad news, however, is that the Jayhawks are 8-22 since 1936 in AP-ranked matchups. Only the Mississippi State Bulldogs, at 10-42-1 in such matchups, have a worse record in AP-ranked games.

To be fair, this team is operating with peak Jalon Daniels. He has 16 total touchdowns this season with two five-TD games. Daniels' 95.6 QBR is the best in college football this season.

The Horned Frogs are coming off handing the Oklahoma Sooners a beatdown. TCU is averaging 549.5 yards per game this season, second-best in the country for total offense. The Horned Frogs are a 6.5-point favorite.

College GameDay is live from Lawrence, Kansas, which is historic in its own right. There are now just seven Power Five teams (Cal, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia) that have never hosted the show.

Here are the best signs from Kansas:

