Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan won't play Saturday against Stanford, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Nolan left last week's 42-16 loss to Utah in the first quarter due to a neck strain. He had been considered day-to-day throughout the week.

Ben Gulbranson replaced Nolan in the game for the Beavers (3-2, 0-2) and threw for 177 yards and two interceptions.

Nolan, a junior, has 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season.