Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is going to miss Saturday's game against Virginia, sources told ESPN.

Coach Scott Satterfield said this week that Cunningham had "concussion-like symptoms" after taking a hit against Boston College last week.

Cunningham started a school-record 40 consecutive games for the Cardinals, a streak that dates to September 2019. He did not travel to Virginia with the team, sources told ESPN.

Junior Brock Domann will make his first career start for the Cardinals. He has completed 6-of-16 passes for 92 yards and an interception in two appearances this season.

Cunningham missed the final two drives in the 34-33 loss to Boston College on Saturday. He went to the sideline medical tent after a hit to the head.

The loss of Cunningham is another blow for Louisville, which is 0-3 in the ACC and 2-3 overall. Cunningham is one of the country's top dual-threat quarterbacks and a program linchpin.

Ranked No. 21 in ESPN's top 50 NFL draft prospects by position, Cunningham has 968 passing yards and 457 rushing yards this season, accounting for 12 total touchdowns. Last season, he threw for 3,972 combined yards and 39 TDs.

Virginia enters the game 0-2 in the ACC and 2-3 overall in Tony Elliott's debut season.