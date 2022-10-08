Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field in the first quarter of the Wolverines' game against Indiana.

There are no details on why Hart was carted off, but he was moving his head and extremities as Indiana coaches came out on the field to check on the former Indiana running backs coach. Hart left Memorial Stadium for further evaluation at a hospital.

Hart worked for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers from 2017 to 2020, before joining Michigan, where he played football.

Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional on the sideline as Hart was being carted off and were consoled by other coaches.

University of Michigan officials have not responded with an update on Hart's status or what caused the need for the stretcher.