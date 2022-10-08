Jalon Daniels says he plays with a chip on his shoulder and explains how he plans to turn around the Kansas football program. (1:57)

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the No. 19 Jayhawks' game against No. 17 TCU after he suffered an injury with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Facing a third-and-6 on TCU's 17-yard line, Daniels scrambled to his right, where he was sacked by Jamoi Hodge for a 5-yard loss. Daniels was slow to get up after appearing to fall on his right shoulder.

He was initially taken to the injury tent, then left for the locker room before the end of the first half. Before his injury, Daniels had completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards, and Kansas trailed TCU 10-3 at halftime.

Redshirt senior Jason Bean started the second half for Kansas in place of Daniels. Daniels was seen on the sideline with his right arm tucked under a hooded shirt.

Coming into Saturday's game, Daniels had completed just over 68% of his passes on the season, with 11 touchdowns and an interception, along with 335 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.