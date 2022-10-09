No. 8 Tennessee jumps out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes and posts 273 rushing yards in comparison to No. 25 Tigers' 55 yards in the 40-13 win. (0:47)

Social media didn't hold back during Week 6 of the college football season as multiple teams executed creative trolls.

The UCF Knights started things with a clever burn of the SMU Mustangs on Thursday night and the Houston Cougars and San Jose Spartans continued the barbs on Friday night. Saturday's action saw the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and Eastern Michigan Eagles celebrate wins at their opponents' expense.

Here are some of the best troll jobs from Week 6 across the college gridiron:

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Volunteers' 27-point victory is the largest against an AP-ranked team in the regular season since 1995.

In Louisiana, the "eaux" suffix -- as in "Geaux Tigers!" -- is popular thanks to its roots in Cajun/French culture. The Vols used it to bring attention to their 5-0 record and troll the Tigers.

FIVE AND EAUX pic.twitter.com/skzwurjYV6 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud torched the Spartans, finishing with 361 yards passing and six touchdowns. He is the first player in Big Ten history to have three career games with six passing touchdowns. In two starts against Michigan State, Stroud has thrown more touchdowns (12) than incompletions (8). With the victory, Ohio State is 6-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

MSU's mascot is a Spartan, so Brutus, Ohio State's mascot, recreated the iconic "This is Sparta" scene from the movie "300" for an exceptional postgame dig.

cool helmets tho 😉 pic.twitter.com/Js8sLhTu3z — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) October 8, 2022

Saturday was a historic day for Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda. He ran for 320 yards, breaking the school's single-game rushing yards record previously held by Tony Dorsett (1975). He added six touchdowns to his stat line, joining LaDanian Tomlinson and Ricky Williams as the only players from current Power 5 programs to rush for 300-plus yards and six scores in the past 25 seasons.

The Panthers were in a singing mood after the win, citing lyrics from the children's nursery rhyme "Hokey Pokey" -- a savvy wisecrack at Virginia Tech's nickname.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 293 yards and three scores while running back Samson Evans ran for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a dominant win over the Broncos. Eastern Michigan improves to 4-2, while Western Michigan falls to 2-4.

It's the Eagles' fourth consecutive win against the Broncos. The team's Twitter account reminded Western Michigan how many days it's been since it defeated its I-94 rival.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers roasted Arkansas on Saturday, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs' defense caused problems for the Razorbacks all day, forcing them into two turnovers.

Mississippi State's Twitter account used wordplay on Arkansas' "Woo Pig Sooie" chant to summarize its convincing win.

After missing three games with a shoulder injury, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers had himself a day in his return, throwing for a career-high 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-point drubbing of the Sooners. Running back Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two scores. For Oklahoma, the 49-point loss marked the third-largest margin of defeat in program history.

Read more: Numbers behind Texas' rout of OU

Texas alum and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant knew it was over for the Sooners before the game ended.

Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick....this ain't it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022

Red River Shutout 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ihDSwYBNuw — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 8, 2022

Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro accounted for 339 yards of offense (230 passing and 109 rushing) and four touchdowns to carry his team to a rout of the UNLV Rebels. Cordeiro has had a tremendous start to the season, throwing for 1,308 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions through five games. He also has 186 yards rushing and six scores to start the year.

San Jose State used a slot machine graphic, a direct jab at UNLV's celebratory prop, the Rebel Roller, to celebrate postgame.

With 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Memphis Tigers had a 32-19 lead over the Cougars and a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics.

Then, chaos ensued in the final minutes, as Houston scored a touchdown to cut the lead to six with 1:17 left, recovered the ensuing onside kick and then got the game-winning score with 18 seconds left to secure the comeback victory. Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune threw two of his three touchdown passes in the final two minutes to lead his team back from a 13-point deficit.

The Cougars took note of their winning percentage in the fourth quarter and had a fitting reaction after the win.

The Mustangs held a 13-10 lead at halftime, but the Knights took over after the break, scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half to run away with the victory. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, both going to wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe. The senior pass-catcher finished with six receptions for 116 yards.

UCF's Twitter account used SMU's "Watch Our Smoke" video featuring alumni Eric Dickerson as inspiration for its clever postgame burn.