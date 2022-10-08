Here are some of Will Rogers' completions in his quest of 922 pass completions to knock off Aaron Murray's record set in 2013 and to become the SEC all-time leader. (4:01)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers broke the SEC's career completions record in a 40-17 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

A junior from Brandon, Mississippi, Rogers took only 28 games to eclipse Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray's previous record high of 921.

Murray set the mark over the course of 52 games.

Rogers completed 31 of 48 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Arkansas.

"It's awesome," Rogers said of breaking the record. "It's a blessing. I'm blessed to be here with these teammates, with this offensive line, with Coach [Mike] Leach."

Leach praised his quarterback's intelligence, work ethic and leadership.

"He's a guy that elevates even the other sides of the ball," Leach said of Rogers.

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback broke Dak Prescott's school records for passing yards (4,739) and passing touchdowns (36) in a single season.

Rogers has two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Led by Dillon Johnson's 100 yards rushing, the Bulldogs ran for 173 total yards against the Razorbacks -- the most since Leach took over the program in 2020.

Mississippi State, ranked 23rd nationally, improved to 5-1.

Arkansas, playing without injured starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, lost its third straight game and fell to 3-3.

Backup Cade Fortin completed 2 of 6 passes before he was pulled in favor of Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Hornsby also ran for a team-high 114 yards.

Arkansas plays at No. 16 BYU next week, and Mississippi State plays at No. 13 Kentucky.