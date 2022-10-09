LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kaiya Sheron started at quarterback for No. 13 Kentucky in Saturday night's Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina, replacing injured senior Will Levis.

Levis entered Kroger Field with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in pregame warm-ups. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops earlier this week referred to a finger injury Levis suffered in last week's 22-19 loss at No. 9 Mississippi but didn't mention a foot injury. Stoops remained mum on Levis' status on Thursday.

Levis was dressed in a warm-up suit with a hoodie pulled over his head as his teammates went through final preparations. Sheron, a redshirt freshman, was announced on the video board as the starter for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) just before kickoff.

ESPN's Mel Kiper said this week that he would bet on Levis being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Several NFL scouts ESPN has talked with also think Levis will be a top-5 pick and a top-10 pick at worst.

Before Saturday night, Levis, who broke out for 2,827 yards passing and 24 touchdowns last season, had started all 18 games for Kentucky since transferring from Penn State. This season, he has completed 68% of his passes for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns last week at Ole Miss but fumbled twice inside the 20 late in the loss.

