          NC State QB Devin Leary suffers apparent shoulder injury vs. Florida State

          11:45 PM ET
          Andrea Adelson
          NC State quarterback Devin Leary was knocked out of the Wolfpack's game against Florida State on Saturday night with an apparent injury to his right shoulder.

          Leary was injured in the third quarter on a sack by Josh Farmer. He landed hard on his right shoulder on the turf, and walked off to the locker room in obvious pain. Leary later came back to the sideline wearing a sling on his right arm.

          The senior quarterback was 10-of-22 for 130 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he got hurt. He was voted the preseason ACC Player of the Year.