Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement Monday saying he is back in Ann Arbor and his health is trending in a positive direction.

Hart suffered what was reported as a seizure on the sideline in the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana. He was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and hospitalized overnight for evaluation.

At the time, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional as Hart was being attended to. The Indiana coaches came out onto the field to check on Hart, who coached for the Hoosiers from 2017 to 2020 before joining Michigan, where he played football.

As a player, Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

Hart, 36, was alert and moving when he was carted off the field and reached out to the team at halftime to tell them he was doing well. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh commented on Hart's situation after the game, saying he was in stable condition.

"He's going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way ... it really puts things in perspective," Harbaugh said after the game. "In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed ...The most important thing is his health at that point in time."

In Hart's statement he said he looks forward to rejoining the team soon, but it's not known at this time when he will be back with the team or what his exact diagnosis is.