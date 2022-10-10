Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that he expects star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to return from an ankle injury in time for Saturday's game against Illinois.

Ibrahim warmed up prior to Minnesota's game against Purdue on Oct. 1 but didn't play. Minnesota ended up losing 20-10 to the Boilermakers, suffering its first loss of the season.

Ibrahim hurt his left ankle during the Golden Gophers' 34-7 victory at Michigan State on Sept. 24. He ran 22 times for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Spartans and has rushed for more than 100 yards in all four games he's played this season.

He has run for 567 yards and eight touchdowns on 89 carries this season and was second in FBS in rushing yards heading into the game against Purdue.