Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who missed Saturday's loss at Mississippi State because of a head injury, is expected to be available this week against BYU, coach Sam Pittman told reporters on Monday.

Pittman said it will be a normal week of practice for Jefferson, who was injured during an Oct. 1 loss against Alabama.

Through five games, Jefferson has thrown for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception. He's also rushed for 312 yards and four scores.

With Jefferson sidelined, the Razorbacks' offense struggled against the Bulldogs, losing 40-17.

Cade Fortin got the start at quarterback but was pulled after six pass attempts. He was replaced by Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Arkansas started out the season with three consecutive wins but have since lost three straight games.

Pittman said that "we're all disappointed" with the team's performance the past few weeks.

"We just haven't played well," he said. "Made some mistakes. We have to get better as coaches. But I think, in a nutshell, we've lost three games and we need a stop."