Illinois senior quarterback Tommy DeVito's status for the Saturday game against Minnesota is still unknown.

DeVito, who transferred from Syracuse in the offseason, had his left ankle rolled up in the first quarter of Illinois' 9-6 victory over Iowa last week.

DeVito was among several starters injured against Iowa, including sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Williams, sophomore defensive back Taz Nicholson and senior linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.

"Really all the guys that are injured, I don't think any of them will be a season-ending [injury] or anything along that line," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday. "I think we are fortunate this week, obviously with Minnesota, then have the bye week coming out of it.

"The majority of all those guys should be back in time [for Nebraska on Oct. 29]. But I don't know how realistic it is for any of those four or five guys to be projected into being in this week's plan."

DeVito has thrown for 1,163 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Illinois is 5-1 overall (2-1 in Big Ten) and is 24th in this week's AP Top 25 -- marking the first time the program has been ranked since 2011.