Jackson State coach Deion Sanders discusses his feelings after his postgame hug attempt appeared to have gotten rejected by Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (1:05)

There's a coaching dust-up over who's SWAC and who ain't, and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"I'm going to always be respectful and respect the game. You've got the great [coaches], W.C. Gorden, Eddie Robinson, those guys, Marino Casem, I'm living on the shoulders of the SWAC. He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC. He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur [Sanders], great player, I love what he's doing for the conference. ... But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."

-- Alabama State Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr., refusing an embrace from Jackson State Tigers coach Deion Sanders after a 26-12 loss. Robinson explained that he felt Sanders made disrespectful pregame comments, wasn't happy that Sanders walked through Alabama State's warm-ups, and that he also should have taken a knee in the final minute instead of trying to score.

"I'm not one to come back the next day and you going to pick up the phone and you going to apologize and we straight. No, not whatsoever. You meant that mess. And one of the comments that kind of disturbed me out of all the comments, that I'm not SWAC. Who is? I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC? Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC?"

-- Sanders, responding to Robinson

"This tastes better."

-- Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, on comparing the turkey leg he ate after his team's win over Oklahoma to what he had following past losses to the Sooners.

"Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick....this ain't it"

-- Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, on Twitter, making fun of the Sooners during their 49-0 loss.

"First place is when you end the season. Not now. I mean, this is just fake first place."

-- Nebraska Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph, on his team sitting in a three-way tie atop the Big Ten West.