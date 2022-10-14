Week 7 of the college football slate has teams rocking a number of stellar uniform combinations.

The East Carolina Pirates fuse decades of football history into their game-day threads, while the Oklahoma Sooners honor a trailblazing alum with their uniform set. The UCF Knights have an out-of-this-world uniform concept, and a few teams unveiled exceptional helmet designs.

Here's a look at some of the best gear from Week 7 across the college gridiron.

Unity

On Saturday, Oklahoma will debut its "Unity" uniform against the Kansas Jayhawks. According to the school's website, the threads were designed by a group of students to "emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to better society."

The gear also pays tribute to OU alumni Prentice Gautt. Gautt was the first Black scholarship player on the Sooners, starring as a running back from 1957 to '59. He played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Cardinals from 1960 to '67.

Anthracite is the primary color and crimson is the accent hue. The word "unity" is placed across the jersey nameplate and "together" is sewn on the collar.

Throwback threads

The Pirates will rock their "Modern Throwback" set against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday. Senior student Will Treadway designed the ensemble combining multiple eras of ECU uniforms.

According to the school's website, the white block numbers with a gold drop shadow on the jersey pay homage to the Pirates teams of the 1980s. The striping patterns used for the sleeves, pants and helmets is reminiscent of the ECU squads from the '90s.

For the headgear, the purple "Pirate" logo in cursive pays tribute to the East Carolina teams from the '70s. The ECU logo from the '90s is also placed on the back helmet bumper. Finally, the "Pirates" across the chest ties ECU's years of football history together.

To those that came before, these are for you! Mark your calendars for homecoming weekend! 10.15.22 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/mLmPoHOGX3 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) September 25, 2022

Mission VI

On Thursday, the Knights wore their spaced-themed "Mission VI" set against the Temple Owls. According to the school's website, the mission patch features six Polaris stars, the number of "Space Games" UCF has played since 2017. The telescope resembles the Spitzer telescope used to discover exoplanets UCF 1.01 and UCF 1.02.

The helmet color is anodized black, the darkest shade for a lid in school history. UCF's stack logo decal transitions from black to blue, representing blueshift, the light emitted when a celestial object moves towards Earth, per the school's website. The shoulder stripe creates a silhouette of the Spitzer telescope with the names of the exoplanets discovered by the school on each side.

The patterns on the pant legs are inspired by the transit method and Spitzer solar panels. The jersey numbers show the transit method for detecting an exoplanet.

It's a blackout

The Eastern Washington Eagles will rep a menacing black set for homecoming week.

On Thursday, the Marshall Thundering Herd sported black lids for the first time against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

ⒷⓁⒶⒸⓀⓄⓊⓉ ⚫️



The dawn of a new era in the Sun Belt. But when the sun sets in Huntington ... #WeAreMarshall // #BlackOut // @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/kLrMURbuY3 — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) October 8, 2022

Color coordination

Red/red/black is the UNLV Rebels' color combination this week.

The Owls donned a crisp white/white/black ensemble against UCF on Thursday.

On Saturday, the North Texas Mean Green will debut a new black jersey with a striking pattern within the numbers. Black helmets and white pants complete the fit.

⬛️⬛️⬜️



Fresh new jersey to go with the helmet. 👀#GMG pic.twitter.com/lr4xX6o6eR — North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) October 13, 2022

Icy whites

The Mississippi State Bulldogs' white outfits include helmets with the word "State" in a script font.

Helmet art

The Utah Utes' helmet design features hand-painted portraits of former players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan. Lowe was killed during a shooting at a Salt Lake City house party on Sept. 26, 2021, and Jordan died due to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Christmas Day 2020. No. 22, the number both players wore on the team, has been retired by the school.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗦 pic.twitter.com/qOT6ntwWM7 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 13, 2022

The North Carolina Tar Heels will sport chrome helmets against the Duke Blue Devils. The headgear also has a special "Heel" decal on both sides.

On Saturday, the BYU Cougars will wear custom helmets against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Per the team's game notes, the lids feature hand-painted images of mountains on the right and a cougar on the left. White jerseys and blue pants complete the look.

too much sauce 🥶 pic.twitter.com/vr6mlrYgXq — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 11, 2022

Oregon State's vintage "Benny the Beaver" logo is the helmet decal for Saturday's matchup against the Washington State Cougars.

guess who's back 😏🦫 pic.twitter.com/r5Q7RhzQpC — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 11, 2022

New Mexico State unveiled lids that feature the school's vintage logo for Saturday's matchup with the New Mexico Lobos.

For the first time, Troy will rock the script decal on its helmets.