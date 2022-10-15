Best signs from College GameDay at Alabama-Tennessee

Rocky Top is once again the host of College GameDay, as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tennessee has wins over three ranked opponents in the wake of its 40-13 victory over the LSU Tigers last week. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Tennessee was given a 0.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff prior to the season. With a win over Alabama, however, the Vols' chances would leap to 48%.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has 13 total touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception, has been an impressive part of Tennessee's offense. His 90.4 QBR is No. 4 in college football.

The SEC isn't the only league hosting an AP top-15 matchup. The Michigan Wolverines, ranked No. 5, host the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs, a week after handing the Kansas Jayhawks their first loss, host the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Back in Knoxville, Tennessee is looking for its first win over Alabama since 2006. Here are the best signs from College GameDay:

Knoxville bringing the energy early 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7M4XcD8oM2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022