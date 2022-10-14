Entering a weekend loaded with marquee matchups in the NFL and college football, no game had attracted more money from bettors this week than the SEC showdown between Alabama and Tennessee.

More money had been bet on the Crimson Tide and Volunteers at Caesars Sportsbook than on any other football game, including the highly anticipated NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Sportsbook operator BetMGM reported Friday morning that the underdog Volunteers had attracted more bets than any other college team. But the action -- and the point spread -- began shifting toward the Tide on Friday afternoon.

The line moved from Alabama -7 to -8.5 at multiple sportsbooks Friday. Caesars Sportsbook reported 65% of the point spread bets and 63% of money wagered was on the Vols.

"The action on this game has been heavy on [the Volunteers] up until this point," Joey Feazel, lead college football oddsmaker for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN. "The public and the sharps love Tennessee in this game. We took only a few professional bets on this game of note, both on Tennessee."

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Thursday on his radio show that quarterback Bryce Young's availability was still up in the air. Young missed last week's game against Texas A&M with a shoulder injury.

Feazel said the Friday line move "shows optimism that Bryce Young is going to start tomorrow afternoon."