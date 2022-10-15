Alabama-Tennessee - Best moments, highlights and takeaways

It's the third Saturday in October and time for the renewal of the Alabama Crimson Tide-Tennessee Volunteers rivalry.

The two SEC East rivals last met as top-10 opponents in 2016 -- but this has been far from an even matchup in recent years. Alabama is riding a 15-game winning streak and Nick Saban has never lost to the Volunteers in his time in Tuscaloosa. The closest the Vols have been was a two-point loss in 2009, while the Crimson Tide have scored 41 or more points in eight of the past 15 meetings.

Alabama, however, faces questions in Knoxville. Chief among them is the health of quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who injured his shoulder two weeks ago against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Saban said that Young is expected to start Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"He's done a lot more in practice this week and thrown a lot more than he did a week ago," Saban said Friday. "He wants to play and feels like he's healthy enough to play. We'll know for sure once he gets on the field, starts throwing and how he feels then."

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe started in Young's place against the Texas A&M Aggies, but had three turnovers to go along with three touchdowns.

Tennessee, on the other hand, faces no such questions. Vols QB Hendon Hooker has accounted for 13 total scores and has yet to throw an interception. Tennessee's offense is No. 1 in the nation in yards per game and No. 2 in points per game.

Read more: Inside Week 7

Alabama might have to rely on its defense, which has given up the sixth-fewest points and yards per game.

Don't forget, besides taking a big lead in the playoff chase, the winner gets the victory cigar.

Here are the biggest plays and best moments from Alabama-Tennessee:

Hooker shows off the arm

Points are coming fast, as Hooker connected with receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 36-yard score. It is Hyatt's sixth touchdown this season and puts Tennessee back in front.

Bama responds

Bryce Young's shoulder looked pretty good, as he made a couple of impressive throws to put Bama in scoring position. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee strikes first

The Vols' opening drive lasted less than two minutes and ended with Jabari Small touchdown run from a yard out. Tennessee is the first Alabama opponent to score a touchdown on the first offensive possession this season.

A perfect start for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/a6jznV95XC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

A perfect start for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/a6jznV95XC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

A talk with a legend

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker chatted with Tennessee alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning before kickoff.

The teams arrive