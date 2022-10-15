ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan assistant Mike Hart returned to his duties for Saturday's game against Penn State, a week after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline at Indiana.

Hart, a record-setting Michigan running back, worked with the backs during warmups alongside Fred Jackson, a longtime former Wolverines assistant who stepped in this week during Hart's recovery. When the game kicked off, Hart was in his usual spot on the sideline.

The 36-year-old collapsed during the first quarter of the Indiana game, and was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Hart released a statement Monday that he had returned to Ann Arbor and his health was improving. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Jackson, a Michigan assistant from 1992 to 2014 who coached Hart and other standout running backs, would handle Hart's duties in his absence.

Hart set Michigan records for both carries (1,015) and rushing yards (5,040) while playing from 2004 to 2007.