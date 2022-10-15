Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left leg injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

He did not go to a local hospital, according to a school spokesman.

Bryant, a sophomore who was having a breakout season for the No. 19 Jayhawks, underwent tests at the stadium and is still undergoing evaluation. He was wincing in pain as medical personnel helped him off the field and eventually carried him into the cart, with an air cast around his lower left leg and foot.

Bryant had 18 tackles, 5 passes defended and 2 interceptions this season.

He has been an opportunistic defender for Kansas, as he returned an interception for a score on the final play when Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in its Big 12 opener. He also returned a blocked field goal 61 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against Tennessee Tech.