Minnesota senior quarterback Tanner Morgan was carted to the locker room after sustaining a blow to the helmet early in the fourth quarter of the Golden Gophers' 26-14 loss at Illinois.

Illini freshman linebacker Gabe Jacas inadvertently hit Morgan in the side of the helmet as Morgan ran for a first down with 12 minutes left in regulation and Illinois leading the Golden Gophers, 23-14.

Morgan will be evaluated at a Champaign, Illinois hospital for an upper-body injury before the team heads home to Minneapolis, Gophers' coach P.J. Fleck told Minneapolis radio station KFAN in a postgame interview.

Morgan is the winningest quarterback in Minnesota program history with 31 victories and the sixth-year senior had thrown for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns coming into Saturday's game.

Illinois limited Morgan to four-of-12 passing for 21 yards and an interception and redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis finished things out in Morgan's absence.