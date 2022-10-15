Jeremiyah Love, the No. 5 ranked running back in the 2023 ESPN 300, is joining coach Marcus Freeman and a loaded Notre Dame class, he announced on Saturday.

"Mainly it was the love they showed and their plan for me," Love told ESPN. "They plan to use me kind of basically everywhere -- receiver, running back, punt return, kick return. And I just really believe in their plan for me. And the coaching staff is really great. Coach Freeman and [running backs] coach [Deland] McCullough are great people.

"Coach Freeman, his love for the game and he's real energetic about what he does and that kind of just caught my eye and I really like that about him. He's teaching me about football. It's really easy to understand. So that's that coaching part of it. But, overall, the fan base and the people at Notre Dame just showed a lot of love and that's what led me to my decision."

Love, No. 92 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300, attends Christian Brothers College High School (Missouri).

Notre Dame's class is ranked third by ESPN and features 16 ESPN 300 prospects; Love is the second ESPN 300 running back (Dylan Edwards; No. 155 overall, No. 8 RB) to join the class.

Love chose Notre Dame over Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Love has 533 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 68 carries through eight games for Christian Brothers College High School.

"I think I'm really versatile," he said. "I'm tough. I'm a great lead blocker. I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. I really do anything on the offensive side of the ball, but I can also play defense, too. I play corner. So I'm just really versatile and I can really be anything I want on the field."