TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After DJ Uiagalelei scored four touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took up for his quarterback once again, decrying the critics who predicted Uiagalelei would lose his starting job this season.

After a disappointing 2021 season and a slow start in the opener against Georgia Tech, Uiagalelei has been steady and efficient for the No. 4 Tigers, who have won 13 games in a row -- the nation's longest unbeaten streak.

Against the Seminoles, Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another -- the fourth straight game in which he has scored at least three touchdowns. Afterward, Swinney was asked the biggest difference between Uiagalelei last year -- when he threw more interceptions than touchdowns -- and this year.

"He's in a different place mentally and physically," Swinney said. "He's been incredibly consistent several games in a row, and this is a kid everybody's talked bad about, written him off, he's going to lose his job. Everybody's got all their prognostications on when he's not the starter anymore. It's embarrassing, really, but that's the world we live in.

"He didn't play great last year. But he competed his butt off with a bad finger and a bad knee, and average around him. We're better around him. He's got some gristle to him. He's seasoned. He went through a lot off the field too, last year, but if you're made of the right stuff, all that stuff shines you up and makes you better. And he is."

The growth is evident. Through seven games last season, Clemson was 4-3 and Uiagalelei was struggling to get anything going with the offense. There was no consistency with the offensive line or the wide receivers, and it became increasingly difficult to find even the easy plays on offense. Though the struggles continued, Clemson finished 10-3 and Swinney was adamant throughout the entire offseason that Uiagalelei would be better this year.

But a shaky performance against the Yellow Jackets started the questions about Uiagalelei all over again. He has answered them all up until this point. Last year, he threw nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. So far this season, he has 14 touchdown passes to two interceptions.

With ACC wins over Wake Forest, NC State and Florida State, Clemson is now the overwhelming favorite to win the Atlantic -- even with undefeated Syracuse up next Saturday.

"I think it shows the heart of our team," Uiagalelei said. "It started in the spring, just the commitment of the guys, and how well we've been locked in. All of the leaders have done a good job of stepping up and holding everyone accountable. We continue to feed off each other."

There is plenty for Clemson to clean up. Florida State outgained the Tigers on the night -- including 206 yards rushing -- the most Clemson had given up all season. But with Uiagalelei playing the way he is, Swinney feels the Tigers have a chance to get where they want to go this season.

"Good teams find ways to win different ways," Swinney said. "I have a great appreciation for how hard it is to win, especially us sitting there last year at 4-3, and everybody had written us off and we're done, and now we won 13 in a row.

"It's not easy, and these kids deserve all the credit. I don't care how we win."