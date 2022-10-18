Vols fans walk the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium and throw them into the Tennessee River after beating Alabama. (0:37)

Tennessee fans take goalposts out of stadium and dump them into the river (0:37)

Lane Kiffin got exactly what he asked for on Saturday and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"Let's both beat the state of Alabama today. Go Vols."

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, on his team playing the Auburn Tigers and his former team, the Tennessee Volunteers, playing the Alabama Crimson Tide on the same day. Both Ole Miss and Tennessee won their games

"This is college football at its absolute best."

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, after his team's last-second victory over Alabama

"This tastes terrible, but it also tastes great. Also, don't tell my doctor that I'm doing this. Though he is a Vols fan, so he probably won't care."

A Tennessee fan wearing a coonskin cap who identified himself only as "The Mayor of the Mountains", on the victory cigar he smoked after the Volunteers' victory

"We got the fourth-down stop, I'm walking off the field, taking my helmet up, ask for water and I look up at the scoreboard and see Blake breaking one loose. I'm happy for them, but I'm looking at 2 (Blake Corum) and 7 (Donovan Edwards) and I'm like, 'Bruh, y'all got to let us get a break a little bit.' I'm like, 'I love y'all, good job but ...'. Our backs are crazy."

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mike Morris, on his team's offense not giving him a break during their victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Corum and Edwards combined for 339 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground

"I just always assumed Southlake was on a lake. It turns out it's not."

TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes, joking about his former coaching job at Southlake Carroll