Taulia Tagovailoa leaves the game for Maryland in the 4th quarter with an apparent leg injury. (0:49)

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision this week against Northwestern after aggravating a right knee injury in Saturday's 38-33 win over Indiana.

Terrapins coach Mike Locksley said Tagovailoa, a three-year starter, received an MRI and a second opinion on the knee, which he initially sprained in a Sept. 24 loss at Michigan. Tagovailoa was carted off the field with 12:01 left in the fourth quarter against Indiana after being hit as he threw the ball.

Backup Billy Edwards Jr. entered and led a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped with a 3-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game winner. Edwards had 53 rushing yards on five carries while failing to complete a pass on three attempts.

Locksley said the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Tagovailoa benefitted from having a brace on his knee against Indiana, even though he has been reluctant to wear one during games. Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season for Maryland.

In 2021, he set team records for single-season passing (3,860 yards), single-season completions (328) and single-season completion percentage (69.2). Tagovailoa holds Maryland career records for 300-yard passing games, completion percentage and passing efficiency.