South Florida starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon will undergo season-ending surgery for a right shoulder injury, it was announced Tuesday.

Bohanon, a transfer from Baylor who helped the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 championship, sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder on an 8-yard run in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to Tulane. USF was leading 14-10 at the time but went on to lose 45-31, dropping to 1-6 on the season.

Sophomore Katravis Marsh replaced Bohanon and passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Marsh made one start in each of the past two seasons for USF.

In his past three starts, Bohanon had passed for 501 yards, 6 touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also had 250 yards rushing with 2 TDs. He transferred to South Florida in May after Baylor went with Blake Shapen as its starting quarterback coming out of spring practice.

For the season, Bohanon, a senior, had 1,070 yards passing, a team-leading 386 rushing yards, 9 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

South Florida has now lost five starters to season-ending injuries, including four on offense, and has had 21 starters or backups miss all or parts of games because of injuries. Third-year coach Jeff Scott, who in January received a two-year contract extension through 2026, is just 4-24 at the school.

The Bulls have an open week before visiting Houston on Oct. 29.