C.J. Stroud airs it out to Julian Fleming for 79-yard TD (0:27)

Twitter's college football trolls were certainly active during Week 8 of the regular season.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes' mascot, Brutus, had a lot to say as his squad dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Troy Trojans channeled their inner Denzel Washington for a well-executed joke, and the No. 5 Clemson Tigers celebrated their comeback win at the No. 14 Syracuse Orange's expense.

Here are some of the best Twitter trolls from Week 8 across the college gridiron

The Buckeyes' defense caused all kinds of problems for the Hawkeyes' offense Saturday. Ohio State forced six turnovers and held Iowa to under 200 yards of total offense. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the victory.

Brutus poked fun at Iowa's offensive ineptitude on Twitter and added an extra dig postgame.

LIVE FOOTAGE OF 🐥'S OFFENSE pic.twitter.com/tyzyBbhb9p — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) October 22, 2022

According to ESPN Analytics, the Longhorns had a 90% chance of winning when they held a 31-17 lead over the Cowboys late in the second quarter. But Oklahoma State mounted an impressive comeback, outscoring Texas 24-3 the rest of the way to win the game. The Cowboys' defense was a big factor in the win, forcing Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions.

Oklahoma State's Twitter account remembered its chances down 14 and had a fitting reaction after the victory.

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels did it all against the Rebels, accounting for 369 yards (248 passing, 121 rushing) and five touchdowns. Ole Miss suffered defeat despite being up 17-3, the first time it blew a 14-point lead since 2017 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took a friendly dig at Tigers coach Brian Kelly in January for his viral video dancing with a recruit. LSU's Twitter account had the receipts ready for its opponent after the win.

Clemson was on upset alert when it trailed Syracuse by 11 at halftime. But the Tigers battled back, outscoring the Orange 17-0 in the second half for a comeback victory. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Clemson has won 38 straight games at home with Saturday's win, the longest such winning streak in ACC history.

After the contest, the Tigers' Twitter account celebrated with a fitting beverage: orange juice.

Stanford kicker Joshua Karty made five field goals Saturday to push his squad past Arizona State. Karty tied a school record for FGs with his performance. The Cardinal's defense also played well, holding the Sun Devils to 4-of-13 on third down.

The win Saturday makes it two in a row for Stanford. On Twitter, the Cardinal put the exclamation point on a big victory.

The Flames dominated the Cougars thanks to outstanding performances from quarterback Johnathan Bennett and running back Dae Dae Hunter. Bennett finished with 247 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception while Hunter rushed for 213 yards and a score. Liberty improves to 7-1 on the season and BYU drops to 4-4.

Liberty's Twitter account added insult to injury with a funny post after the game.

Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune had a big day, completing 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns. The mark sets a new career high for Tune and pushes Houston to 4-3 on the year.

A little wordplay helped the Cougars execute a savvy celebratory barb on Twitter.

UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 346 yards (255 passing, 91 rushing) and two touchdowns to help Virginia beat Georgia Tech. Thursday's win was the first in conference play for the Cavaliers this season and snaps a three-game losing streak.

The morning after the victory, Virginia's team account brought out the repellent for a clever burn.

Trojans kicker Brooks Buce showed off his leg strength with a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to ice the lead. The kick is a career long for Buce and helped Troy win for the fifth straight time in the "Battle of the Belt" series.

The Trojans' Twitter account used an iconic scene from "Remember the Titans" to remind the Jaguars who has the upper hand in the rivalry.